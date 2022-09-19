Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
A business in Auckland sent me a package last Tuesday that was due Wednesday using CourierPost / NZPost. It's still tracked as in their first depot, but they can't locate it. Both myself and the sender put in a request to find the package. NZPost tell me they're having people look around the depot and are also asking the Wellington depot to look for it since it may have arrived there without being scanned, which in my experience wouldn't be unusual. It's a few days late, which isn't the end of the world, but we'd quite like the item or a replacement delivered.

 

Does anyone know how long it takes for NZPost to declare an item lost so the business can claim the insurance and send another? The NZPost claims page doesn't say anything about timeframes.

For us, if we lodge a query, they usually come back within about 5 (working) days to say they've lost it. I would think you don't have to wait much longer.

 

 

That's useful, thanks trig. Couple more days before another is sent then. That's not too bad - a little frustrating but not bad.

