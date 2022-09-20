Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Power-prices going up - impossible to compare untransparent offers out there
#300584 20-Sep-2022 14:35
As the heading says:
Contact energy (we have fibre, gas and electricity through them) sent me an e-mail that I will be paying a "bit more". 
Turns out it's a lot more.

 


Looked on powerswitch and broadbandcompare but... these deals are impossible to compare.
How is this still legal in NZ to offer deals that are so complicated and different that they make it impossible to compare them side-by-side at a glance.

My Q:
- Any better options than Powerswitch and Broadbandcompare? Seriously, this is a joke. Ain't nobody got time for this.
- Anybody recommend a provider that offers a good gas/power/fibre bundle?

 

Cheers,

  #2970507 20-Sep-2022 14:43
Maybe consider unbundling the ISP part?  My observation is that the more is bundled, the more complicated the comparison becomes.  Presumably, that's one reason providers do bundles.

 

With direct debit payment in place there's no real benefit to bundling other than any nominal discount you receive.

 

I recently used powerswitch to compare Contact with other electricity and gas providers and ended up changing to Mercury

  #2970509 20-Sep-2022 14:49
Thanks!

 


Yeah, the bundling did make sense with Contact - their broadband was the lowest price out there when bundled.
I'll look into Mercury and unbundling, thanks for the tip

