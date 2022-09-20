As the heading says:

Contact energy (we have fibre, gas and electricity through them) sent me an e-mail that I will be paying a "bit more".

Turns out it's a lot more.



Looked on powerswitch and broadbandcompare but... these deals are impossible to compare.

How is this still legal in NZ to offer deals that are so complicated and different that they make it impossible to compare them side-by-side at a glance.



My Q:

- Any better options than Powerswitch and Broadbandcompare? Seriously, this is a joke. Ain't nobody got time for this.

- Anybody recommend a provider that offers a good gas/power/fibre bundle?

Cheers,