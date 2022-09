Hi

Not a Trademe problem but I am trying to pay for something from a Trademe user. The account supplied enters fine in the ASB mobile app (has all the right digits) but when I press pay the app says this;

"Sorry, this transaction cannot be completed. This may be becuase tyhe payeee account number is invalid..."

The seller says the account number is correct.

Anybody had issues with ASB -> Westpac before? Ive never run into this before.

Thanks