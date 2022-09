Got the email now.

Yes, member only to get in $55 if you have a NZBN or $60 for personal. Member photo on card, can take a guest with them (someone said 2 but I wasn't told 2 so not sure on that) - only payment from the card holder so you have to work out out and get paid back later from the guest.

I'm more interested in the food stuff and to see if they have any of the killer external HDD deals that they get in the US.