Been selling a bit of stuff on trademe lately, unfortunately these no way that im aware of to auto exclude members from bidding on your auctions who have a history of bad feedback. My experience with trademe, every so often there will be someone who comes along with a bunch of really bad feedback and causes nothing but problems. Just had that happen today, now they are refusing to complete the sale - their excuse "how did I win this when I set my autobid at $xx?". I have offered the item to the other bidders and watchers, but really people like this are a timewaster.

I usually monitor my auctions, and remove lead bids / blacklist people who have a history of negative feedback (which this guy did), however I was a bit too slow to do this before the auction finished.

If I were to write a python script using python requests to automate the checking of feedback / blacklisting etc... whats the chances of intervention of some sort from trademe? Im thinking I would have it run via cron at random intervals, eg 5 times every hour and emulate Chrome http headers etc...