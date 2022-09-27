Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Trademe - auto excluding members with bad feedback
gareth41

#300682 27-Sep-2022 20:12
Been selling a bit of stuff on trademe lately, unfortunately these no way that im aware of to auto exclude members from bidding on your auctions who have a history of bad feedback.  My experience with trademe, every so often there will be someone who comes along with a bunch of really bad feedback and causes nothing but problems.  Just had that happen today, now they are refusing to complete the sale - their excuse "how did I win this when I set my autobid at $xx?".  I have offered the item to the other bidders and watchers, but really people like this are a timewaster.

 

I usually monitor my auctions, and remove lead bids / blacklist people who have a history of negative feedback (which this guy did), however I was a bit too slow to do this before the auction finished.

 

If I were to write a python script using python requests to automate the checking of feedback / blacklisting etc...  whats the chances of intervention of some sort from trademe?  Im thinking I would have it run via cron at random intervals, eg 5 times every hour and emulate Chrome http headers etc...

PeterReader
  #2973851 27-Sep-2022 20:12
Mehrts
  #2973870 27-Sep-2022 21:22
To reply to your query, I think that would be a handy idea. I've had people with less than stellar feedback ending up winning my auctions, and they've certainly lived up to their crap feedback (not paying for items, not communicating, or general mucking around).

I'd definitely use a feature where you could ignore bids from people with less than a certain percentage feedback rating.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
  #2973873 27-Sep-2022 21:36
Put it to TM and see what their feedback is... 

 

 




