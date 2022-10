Agree with what Scott said, sometimes it is the venue who set the rules around cameras and recording devices and sometimes it is the artist. In my experience younger artists tend to be more relaxed about photos and videos as well. The rise of cellphones in everyday life has made taking photos at gigs virtually impossible to police.

I went and saw The Eagles at Spark Arena a few years back and they are notorious for banning everything that they can't make money on themselves. There was strong messaging around not taking photos or devices on the big screens there. However I managed to get a front row seat at that show and, when we got ushered in, the woman who was working security in that area said get your phones out and take as many photos as you like. So maybe security are the ultimate arbiter of what goes and what doesn't.

Where you might run into trouble is with your equipment sounding "professional" in standard, and I would guess more bulky with a larger lens on it. Security might get a bit uppity about you waving that thing around and potentially upsetting other patrons.

As Scott mentioned, arrive as early as you can and check the lay of the land with security so that you can head to the car and back with plenty of time to spare.