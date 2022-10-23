Looking to buy a new trampoline, found one on littlenation.co.nz that looks good. But seems like its an Australian company with a New Zealand website, wondering if any other geekzoners have purchase from them? They legit ?
I think this is where we brought a balance bike from...
dont remember any issues apart from last mile delivery but we got the bike in time for intended gift (planned ahead / expecting delays back in 2020)
website seems legit, if you click on shipping.....it tells you a lot of info about expected delivery dates or pending issues.