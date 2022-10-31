Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I want to buy plates that don't chip - tips please
#302130 31-Oct-2022 13:34
We've never really bought expensive crockery, mainly just picked up stuff from the likes of Farmers and Briscoes.  They always end up with chips in them and we used to just see it as part and parcel of how we must treat them and having kids etc.

 

Lately though I wanted to try and get set up with proper crockery that won't get chips in them, I'm a little sick of apologizing to guests for the state of our plates and cups.

 

Someone told me to go for stoneware, so we tried a few.  Our first set was from Nood and I would say lasted less time than our usual cheapies from Farmers.   We then bought a set from Freedom.  They've outlasted the Nood ones, but we've still managed to get chips in them.

 

Does anyone have some good suggestions for good solid crockery that can stand up for itself better than what we've tried so far?

 

One requirement is it must have a smooth base.  I have seen some hand glazed crockery that looked solid but it had a very rough base that I worry will scratch our tables or benches.

  #2990046 31-Oct-2022 14:28
Big fan on Corelle - durable, thin, microwaveable, light.  Ours are >15yrs old? The edges are starting to be a bit rough on some of them (you only really notice it comparing some of the newer items) after a stage of putting them in the dishwasher at the highest temps, but no visible cracks etc.

  #2990050 31-Oct-2022 14:33
Chips from use, or chips from Dishwasher?

 

First one hard to fix.   2nd one, well, maybe don't use the dishwasher.

 

 




  #2990167 31-Oct-2022 15:15
We got our plates from Moore Wilsons, something like Royal Thai. Standard sort of price, about ten years old, no chips at all.

 

How are you chipping them?



  #2990174 31-Oct-2022 15:20
You could look at commercial kitchen suppliers, costly but usually very robust (have to be)

 

For example plates

 

 

