We've never really bought expensive crockery, mainly just picked up stuff from the likes of Farmers and Briscoes. They always end up with chips in them and we used to just see it as part and parcel of how we must treat them and having kids etc.

Lately though I wanted to try and get set up with proper crockery that won't get chips in them, I'm a little sick of apologizing to guests for the state of our plates and cups.

Someone told me to go for stoneware, so we tried a few. Our first set was from Nood and I would say lasted less time than our usual cheapies from Farmers. We then bought a set from Freedom. They've outlasted the Nood ones, but we've still managed to get chips in them.

Does anyone have some good suggestions for good solid crockery that can stand up for itself better than what we've tried so far?

One requirement is it must have a smooth base. I have seen some hand glazed crockery that looked solid but it had a very rough base that I worry will scratch our tables or benches.