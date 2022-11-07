Hi all

I just wanted to share my experience with punkcase.nz, in case it helps others avoid being scammed by them. In February 2022 I placed an order for a phone case and battery bank/charger. For several weeks the goods didn't ship, apparently due to products being 'out of stock'. Eventually tracking showed the products as being shipped, however the goods had still not arrived by April- at this point I thought it might still just be the global shipping issues we were having then. I began exchanging emails with them about the issue. They said that the goods had been lost in transit, and offered to re-ship. By this time I had bought locally available alternatives and no longer needed the products so I declined, asking for a refund. There was then a series of exchanges in which they offered me increasingly larger discounts if I accepted the products rather than a refund. I continued to insist on a refund, but they would always reply a week or two later with another offer. I now believe this was a delaying tactic to put us outside the 3 month transaction reversal powers of the bank. Eventually they stopped replying at all, and I'm pretty certain I will never see goods or money out of this. I have also noticed several other people complaining about being scammed by this company.

If anyone has any good ides about how to hold this company to account, please share. The NZ commerce commission can't help as it is an overseas company. I have registered a complaint with econsumer.gov.



Cheers

Manu