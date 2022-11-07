Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
A warning to all about punkcase.nz, a tech products sale site
#302202 7-Nov-2022 11:26
Hi all

 

 

 

I just wanted to share my experience with punkcase.nz, in case it helps others avoid being scammed by them. In February 2022 I placed an order for a phone case and battery bank/charger. For several weeks the goods didn't ship, apparently due to products being 'out of stock'. Eventually tracking showed the products as being shipped, however the goods had still not arrived by April- at this point I thought it might still just be the global shipping issues we were having then. I began exchanging emails with them about the issue. They said that the goods had been lost in transit, and offered to re-ship. By this time I had bought locally available alternatives and no longer needed the products so I declined, asking for a refund. There was then a series of exchanges in which they offered me increasingly larger discounts if I accepted the products rather than a refund. I continued to insist on a refund, but they would always reply a week or two later with another offer. I now believe this was a delaying tactic to put us outside the 3 month transaction reversal powers of the bank. Eventually they stopped replying at all, and I'm pretty certain I will never see goods or money out of this. I have also noticed several other people complaining about being scammed by this company.

 

If anyone has any good ides about how to hold this company to account, please share. The NZ commerce commission can't help as it is an overseas company. I have registered a complaint with econsumer.gov.

 

Cheers

 

 

 

Manu

  #2992901 7-Nov-2022 11:28
But it sounds so legit.

  #2992903 7-Nov-2022 11:32
This says it all really.

 




Richard rich.ms

  #2992906 7-Nov-2022 11:39
Domain supposedly owned by Punkcase.com - I suspect its more of a replica of the .com and someone just scamming.

 

Contact punkcase.com and see if they know anything about it....... bet you a Moro they say "nope, not us".

 

Friend had similar with a popular shoe brand recently, but when i contacted the official website if they had a NZ store, answer was "nope, only one site/store".

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

         Kiwiblast is now open!



  #2992917 7-Nov-2022 11:44
I bought a couple of dash mounts from them back in Feb. The price was ok and they shipped the next day.

 

They were significantly larger than they looked in the photos and the quality was awful. They also weren't all black as in the photo, they had red inserts which I wouldn't have bought.

 

I kept the double sided tape in the boxes and binned the rest.

 

 

 

[e] ^^^^ Good spot, I bought from .com

 

 

