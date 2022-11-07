NglButiLoveTechnolog:

Hey all,

So I've finished my studies last year and am wanting to move/relocate to Australia to work there. Was wondering if there is any New Zealands that's working in Australia while still having a student debt/loan? if so, was wondering how are you all managing to survive in terms of how much you're saving in your pocket when finish paying for expenses (such as rent, travelling, ISP internet, mobile prepay plan, grocery, lunch and dinner, electricity and gas, petrol, medical, student loan etc?)? I want to work in Australia while being able to have a happy life without having to stress and force myself to make a considerable huge amount of saving (reduce eating and spend money wisely). I don't drink though and no smoke.

I'l most likely work in the IT field as an entry person so the pay wouldn't be immediately high and don't plan on making any extra payments yet to my student loan. My student loan is $26k. Correct me if I'm wrong but, I understand that the overseas interest rate is 2.8% so my yearly payment will be $2,000.00 which means my total interest $7,522.27 depending on my salary.

Question: With all this information, I'm basically wanting to know if moving to Australia from NZ with a $26k student loan/debt and a entry level salary is manageable/survivable?

Any help would be much appreciated thanks.