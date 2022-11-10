AlphaAlfalfaSprout

Everything is online, no physical photo.

You submit a photo.

They reject it.

You submit a photo.

They reject it again, and suggest you get it done professionally..

You tell them it WAS done professionally and as it had guaranteed acceptance, you go back to where you got it from.

That place says DIA have been absolute dicks about photos the last few years and it's really subjective and depends on your luck of the draw as to which image reviewer you get.

You then get 30 odd different photos and send them to DIA and tell them to just f'ing pick one.

At least that was my experience of getting passports for one of the kids recently. The other one's photo got approved first go despite having more shadow than the rejected kids photo. *mutter* I think the shop was spot on with the subjective thing.