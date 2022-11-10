Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicPassport Application: How does the "witness" part work when applying online?
AlphaAlfalfaSprout

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#302259 10-Nov-2022 22:35
Send private message quote this post

For the printed application they require the witness to sign the witness page, as well as write their name and signature on the back of a printed photo of you. How does this work if you apply online? Do I still need to have a printed photo and obtain a physical signature from the witness? If I do need to print a photo, does it have to be printed on special photo paper (i.e. what they demand for the main photo during a printed application)?

 

If it makes any difference, I'm applying for my first ever passport and I don't have a verified RealMe.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Ruphus
333 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2994481 10-Nov-2022 22:47
Send private message quote this post

Here's what you need:

 

Apply for your first adult passport | New Zealand Government (www.govt.nz)

 

You can apply for your first passport online.

 

You need:

 

  • a RealMe login
  • your details
  • an identity referee
  • a passport photo
  • a device with internet access and a camera
  • an emergency contact
  • a payment method
  • delivery details.

 

 

And for the witness part:

 

Identity referee or witness | New Zealand Passports

 

If you are applying for your passport online or renewing your passport, you need an identity referee.

 

This person must agree to be your identity referee, and provide their:

 

  • current or expired passport details
  • full name
  • phone number
  • date of birth
  • home address
  • email address.

Your identity referee does not need to:

 

  • sign or complete a form
  • sign your photo.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
Lias
4983 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2994532 10-Nov-2022 23:24
Send private message quote this post

Everything is online, no physical photo.

 

You submit a photo.

 

They reject it.

 

You submit a photo.

 

They reject it again, and suggest you get it done professionally.. 

 

You tell them it WAS done professionally and as it had guaranteed acceptance, you go back to where you got it from.

 

That place says DIA have been absolute dicks about photos the last few years and it's really subjective and depends on your luck of the draw as to which image reviewer you get.

 

You then get 30 odd different photos and send them to DIA and tell them to just f'ing pick one.

 

At least that was my experience of getting passports for one of the kids recently. The other one's photo got approved first go despite having more shadow than the rejected kids photo. *mutter* I think the shop was spot on with the subjective thing.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

Batman
Mad Scientist
28299 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2994540 11-Nov-2022 06:26
Send private message quote this post

i only do my passports online (adults kids and babies) and take my own photos (well i know what they're looking for - it's clearly stated what is required)

 

the referee part just works like a paper application - you just type in the details instead of writing




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



dt

dt
1126 posts

Uber Geek


  #2994562 11-Nov-2022 08:23
Send private message quote this post

did my last passport renewal online and took the photo using my webcam, it 'analysed' the photo a couple of times and let me move onto the next step. 

 

I was very impressed how easy and convenient the whole process was 

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
928 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2994572 11-Nov-2022 08:43
Send private message quote this post

I've just done this several times for various kids over the last couple of years.

 

You give the name of the referee, and once in a while, the DIA will contact them with a couple of questions, as in "What is the name of the person in this photo" and "how do you know them."

 

They don't seem to contact everyone given as a referee, just enough people to make it a distinct possibility to keep people honest.




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

timmmay
18847 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2994573 11-Nov-2022 08:54
Send private message quote this post

I was contacted by DIA for a friends two kids passport review. They asked me HEAPS of questions, like "what color are their eyes". I answered "these are my friends kids, I've known them since they were born, but I don't spend a lot of time looking into their eyes". Other questions were height, hair color, etc. So if you're the referee for someone make sure you know the basics at least.

Lias
4983 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2994637 11-Nov-2022 11:34
Send private message quote this post

Referee for my kids was asked "Do you know them" that was it.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.



afe66
2966 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2994659 11-Nov-2022 12:24
Send private message quote this post

My referee was asked how long knew my kids and us address their eye colour

allan
1690 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2994736 11-Nov-2022 14:33
Send private message quote this post

If you're wearing glasses don't forget to remove them when taking photo.

KrazyKid
1160 posts

Uber Geek


  #2994765 11-Nov-2022 16:05
Send private message quote this post

Lias:

 

Everything is online, no physical photo.

 

You submit a photo.

 

They reject it.

 

You submit a photo.

 

They reject it again, and suggest you get it done professionally.. 

 

You tell them it WAS done professionally and as it had guaranteed acceptance, you go back to where you got it from.

 

That place says DIA have been absolute dicks about photos the last few years and it's really subjective and depends on your luck of the draw as to which image reviewer you get.

 

You then get 30 odd different photos and send them to DIA and tell them to just f'ing pick one.

 

At least that was my experience of getting passports for one of the kids recently. The other one's photo got approved first go despite having more shadow than the rejected kids photo. *mutter* I think the shop was spot on with the subjective thing.

 

 

 

 

This was me recently as well. Rejected first two photos, 2nd one was professionally done. Third time the charm.

 

But nice that everything was doable online. Overall took about 2-3 weeks. We wubmitted the final photo on a Thursday night. We were emailed as with photo accepted on the next Monday and passport arrived Tuesday.
Quick to print and deliver at least.

itxtme
1951 posts

Uber Geek


  #2994784 11-Nov-2022 16:13
Send private message quote this post

afe66: My referee was asked how long knew my kids and us address their eye colour

 

I did this for someone's kids recently, and was asked that plus distinguishing features, freckles, hair colour, length of hair -  all sorts.  I felt the pressure, as while I knew the kids cant say I took great effort in remembering that kind of detail.

Handle9
8088 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2996786 15-Nov-2022 15:54
Send private message quote this post

Lias:

Everything is online, no physical photo.


You submit a photo.


They reject it.


You submit a photo.


They reject it again, and suggest you get it done professionally.. 


You tell them it WAS done professionally and as it had guaranteed acceptance, you go back to where you got it from.


That place says DIA have been absolute dicks about photos the last few years and it's really subjective and depends on your luck of the draw as to which image reviewer you get.


You then get 30 odd different photos and send them to DIA and tell them to just f'ing pick one.


At least that was my experience of getting passports for one of the kids recently. The other one's photo got approved first go despite having more shadow than the rejected kids photo. *mutter* I think the shop was spot on with the subjective thing.



Funnily enough I’m having the same experience now. It’s crazy, in my experience previously if the photo passed the online tool it was accepted. When we renewed my youngest daughters passport 18 months ago it was all done inside a week, including DHL to Dubai.

They could probably avoid some of the delays they are having by fixing their online photo checking tool to be consistent with whatever arbitrary standard they have set.

Blurtie
398 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2996795 15-Nov-2022 16:20
Send private message quote this post

How timely.. I applied for my passport renewal on Sunday evening (13th Nov), received confirmation today (15th Nov) that it's been processed and has been collected by the courier. Should receive it (in Chch) tomorrow. Pretty impressed with that!

 

I also applied for first passports for my boys at the same time and yet to hear anything on them. 

 

Online is the way to go, so easy. Everything's electronic, no physical copies of photos or signatures required, just need to check some check boxes..

 

For the photos, I just downloaded a passport photo app from the play store - paid the $10 for a full version to remove annoying ads and get extra functionailty - and used it to take photos for the whole family. Checked the photos against the online tool and all passed the test - further confirmed by my application going straight through.. I figure the $10 is still cheaper than going to the professionals and getting a photo for each member of the family!

Handle9
8088 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2996839 15-Nov-2022 17:49
Send private message quote this post

Blurtie:

 

Checked the photos against the online tool and all passed the test - further confirmed by my application going straight through.

 

 

That wasn't my experience. No problem with the photos passing the tool but they got rejected. Let's see how the professional ones go this week.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Segway SuperScooter GT1 Review
Posted 14-Nov-2022 17:10

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Review
Posted 11-Nov-2022 17:10

Intel NUC 13 Extreme Sets New Standard for Gaming Performance
Posted 9-Nov-2022 18:14

NortonLifelock Gives Way to Gen Digital
Posted 8-Nov-2022 17:06

Imperva Releases State of Security Within Ecommerce 2022 Report
Posted 4-Nov-2022 17:10

Synology Launches WRX560 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:29

Belkin SCREENFORCE PRO Application System now available through Spark
Posted 3-Nov-2022 17:05

Shoppers Taking Risks When Going Online for Christmas Gifts
Posted 3-Nov-2022 07:05

Kiwi Employees Say Hybrid Work Makes Them Happier and More Productive
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:21

Qrious Launches $1 Million Data Analytics Scholarship
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:20

Amazon Kindle (11th Gen) Review
Posted 2-Nov-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review
Posted 31-Oct-2022 17:10

Poly Studio X Video Bars First Android-based Video Appliances for Google Meet
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:34

Sony Announces the New Linkbuds S Earth Blue
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:21

Jabra Unveils Professional, Pocketable True Wireless Evolve2 Earbuds
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:14








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 