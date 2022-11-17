Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Where to buy a cheap "winch in a bag" ?
TeaLeaf

#302360 17-Nov-2022 13:40
Winch in a Bag was a product, that was the product name. I do not think they sell them anymore, just a handy 2000lb winch with remote control that was housed in a small bag..... Winch in a Bag ;-p

They are a 12v remote controlled winch. A lot of them come in 20000lb force, I only need a small remote controlled 2000lb model. 

 


This would work but not the price, just to give an example Electric Winch 12V 3000lb Dyneema - Winches - Automotive at Trade Tested

 

I saw one not long ago for ~$99, was just a cheapy but thats all I need for a few jobs around the house. Happy to pay up to $200 if I do not have to wait to import it (in a hurry).

Does anyone know where I can get a cheap winch retail in NZ? 

Thanks all.

TeaLeaf

  #2997462 17-Nov-2022 13:43
This could word 12V WINCH 2000Lb Self Recovery & Remote (savebarn.co.nz)

 

I presume save barn holds stock local...

