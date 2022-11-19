https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/politics/2022/11/hate-speech-laws-government-makes-one-change-to-human-rights-act-after-years-of-divisive-debate.html

"Currently, under the Human Rights Act, it is illegal to publish or distribute threatening, abusive, or insulting words likely to "excite hostility against" or "bring into contempt" to any group on the grounds of colour, race, ethnic or national origins. The changes will extend this to cover religious beliefs."

Is non belief covered by this ?

Can religious organisations still portray various groups (LGBTQ, other religions, Atheists) as sinners who will go to hell ?

Is that not hate speech based on someone else's religious stance ?

Can religious schools discriminates against people who do not share their faith ?

How do we go with evolution ?

This changes creates more problems than it solves I suspect.

It will be interesting if one of the mega churches uses a public platform to cause hate/discrimination/insuting words etc toward those not of their faith.

<edit: forgot the put in the link to the news article about the Hunan rights changes>