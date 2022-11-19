Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Hate speech and atheism.
#302388 19-Nov-2022 20:30
https://www.newshub.co.nz/home/politics/2022/11/hate-speech-laws-government-makes-one-change-to-human-rights-act-after-years-of-divisive-debate.html

 

 

 

"Currently, under the Human Rights Act, it is illegal to publish or distribute threatening, abusive, or insulting words likely to "excite hostility against" or "bring into contempt" to any group on the grounds of colour, race, ethnic or national origins. The changes will extend this to cover religious beliefs."

 

Is non belief covered by this ?

 

Can religious organisations still portray various groups  (LGBTQ, other religions, Atheists) as sinners who will go to hell ?

 

Is that not hate speech based on someone else's religious stance ?

 

 

 

Can religious schools discriminates against people who do not share their faith ?

 

 

 

How do we go with evolution ?

 

 

 

This changes creates more problems than it solves I suspect.

 

It will be interesting if one of the mega churches uses a public platform to cause hate/discrimination/insuting words etc toward those not of their faith.

 

 

 

<edit: forgot the put in the link to the news article about the Hunan rights changes>

  #2998518 19-Nov-2022 20:47
The article talks about them making "one change to address incitement towards religious communities"

 

"under the Human Rights Act, it is illegal to publish or distribute threatening, abusive, or insulting words likely to "excite hostility against" or "bring into contempt" to any group on the grounds of colour, race, ethnic or national origins. The changes will extend this to cover religious beliefs."

 

Doesn't look to me like that means it opens the doors for religious institutions to "publish or distribute threatening, abusive, or insulting words likely to "excite hostility against" or "bring into contempt"". 

 

Not sure how this would open up the gates for religious institutions to discriminate against people who don't share their faith. 

 

How do you reach that conclusion?




  #2998524 19-Nov-2022 21:02
jarledb:

 

The article talks about them making "one change to address incitement towards religious communities"

 

"under the Human Rights Act, it is illegal to publish or distribute threatening, abusive, or insulting words likely to "excite hostility against" or "bring into contempt" to any group on the grounds of colour, race, ethnic or national origins. The changes will extend this to cover religious beliefs."

 

Doesn't look to me like that means it opens the doors for religious institutions to "publish or distribute threatening, abusive, or insulting words likely to "excite hostility against" or "bring into contempt"". 

 

Not sure how this would open up the gates for religious institutions to discriminate against people who don't share their faith. 

 

How do you reach that conclusion?

 

 

Its NOT about opening the doors for religious groups to hate, its opening the doors for others to call religious doctrine hate.

 

Is not calling someone a sinner, someone who is going to hell, telling their followers that you are less than them and can be treated accordingly. Is that not inciting hate ?

 

Is not denying a person access to education also discriminating against someone else because of religion ?

 

 

 

Or put it another way.

 

Can Muslims preach anti-semitic views publicly , or vice versa.

 

So does that also mean they can not preach against atheists ?

