Ordered a gaming chair for my son on the singles sale on the Market > Tech Crazy

Week later get an email from the market advising the model and colour i selected wasn't in stock so to choose another from an attached list.

Checked back online and the chair was still being advertised. Chose an alternative and also pointed out the website was still advertising the chair.

Today another week later got a call from Tech Crazy. They claimed they hadn't rec'd any email from The Market. Told them what alt chair i wanted. They said they would check if in stock. Asked them to confirm back to me.

I note they are still advertising the original chair on the market. On their website they have noted it is out of stock but the alternative chair I selected is in stock but instead of a phone call to confirm availabilty I just received an email advising they have just cancelled my order!

V poor service from both The Market and Tech Crazy