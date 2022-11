Interesting move by Supermarkets to reduce theft, but personally I'm not happy with Supermarkets using my own biometric information or that of my Children.

It appears to be legal, but there doesn't appear to be an opt-out mechanism

Now... without my biometric information how would they know it was me?

Well I suggest a BTLE tag or similar that means the cameras can't capture when an person who has opted out is in the sore.

Thoughts?