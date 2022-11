I am feeling very grumpy after buying a machine from them which was faulty, sent back, repaired, fault, sent back, repaired, faulty, sent back, and then insisted on a credit.

They credited against our 'account' as a gift card which means I can't use it elsewhere. I have repeatedly contacted them via email (since no number on their website).

Does anyone know the direct contact for a manager so I can get this gift card refunded as a proper cash refund?

Cheers