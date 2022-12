I was there. Third time seeing Billy, first time ever visiting Eden Park.

As much as I hate the process of buying tickets online, Ticketmaster did well this time. I was able to upgrade my tickets from the rear of the stadium to section A, right up the front. It was an awesome experience being so close. I could see every hand gesture without having to look at the screens.

There are many more songs I would have liked to have seen live, especially "Captain Jack" and "And So It Goes"... maybe one day!

The highlight of the show for me was probably "I Go To Extremes". Obviously, I like the song, but it felt special with his daughter's playing on stage, and the light rain at the time added to the atmosphere.

Also, I was amused by the "Guns N' Roses" posted outside the stadium promoting it as the first international act at Eden Park. Sorry Axel, you were beaten by a week =P