Work colleague purchased a new $75,000 car with a 3 year warranty. At 3.5 years the aircon was no longer cooling. Dealer re-gassed it and replaced a seal, but 6 months later it needed re-gassing again. It's now been determine that to properly repair will cost $4,000.

Dealer says "out of warranty, you have to pay for repair".

I would have thought a failure like this after 3.5 years in a relatively expensive car should well and truly be covered by the CGA?