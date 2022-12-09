floydbloke

Finally convinced Mrs Floyd-in-law to move into a retirement village and during the clean out of the family home of nearly 50 years we came across this, now in possession of yours truly.

I know nothing about whisky, is it anything special or just cheap stuff? Bottle is sealed but it has been in storage for at least 25 years I’d guess. Is it even safe to drink?

Had a bit of a google but most results want to talk about a single-malt Lammerlaw 10 year-old. whereas the text on the box for this one includes: