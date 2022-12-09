floydbloke

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#302657 9-Dec-2022 18:22
Finally convinced Mrs Floyd-in-law to move into a retirement village and during the clean out of the family home of nearly 50 years we came across this, now in possession of yours truly.

 

 

I know nothing about whisky, is it anything special or just cheap stuff?  Bottle is sealed but it has been in storage for at least 25 years I’d guess.  Is it even safe to drink?

 

Had a bit of a google but most results want to talk about a single-malt Lammerlaw 10 year-old.  whereas the text on the box for this one includes:

 

Lammerlaw is a blend of New Zealand malt whiskies developed to commemorate the 10th Anniversary of the marketing of Wilson’s New Zealand whisky products, distilled at New Zealands only whisky distillery, in Dunedin.

 

The name Lammerlaw relates to the Lammerlaw mountain range which is located some 30 miles westward of Dunedin. The malt blends chosen for Lammerlaw are distilled in the same traditions of the Scotch whisky industry, distilled more than 10 years ago, carefully maturing in imported oak casks at our warehouse on the Taieri Plains.

 

Unfortunately the malt whisky blends which make up Lammerlaw are not in abundant supply, which necessitates Lammerlaw being restricted in availability

 

In order to maintain the continuity of Lammerlaw, to be enjoyed by all discerning malt whisky consumers, it will be necessary to restrict the releases of Lammerlaw to only 6000 bottles per annum, all of which will be commemorated by individual numbered Lammerlaw labels.




  #3007893 9-Dec-2022 18:29
If the bottled is sealed, it will be safe to drink. You can keep it bottled for another 100 years but the taste won’t really change any further. Wilson’s was a budget whisky brand. 




  #3007896 9-Dec-2022 18:42
Thanks @billgates

 

billgates:

 

If the bottled is sealed, it will be safe to drink. ... Wilson’s was a budget whisky brand. 

 

 

That's what I thought, a polished turd in other words.  Oh well, no pointing letting it go to waste, I'll get a glass and some ice.

 

 

 

Edit: tastes pretty good to my uneducated palate.




