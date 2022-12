I have some of this which I got a few years ago in Italy.

https://shop.acetaialabonissima.it/en/collections/sigilli/products/sigillo-oro-250ml

I am down to my last half bottle and can't find anywhere in NZ that has it, and communicating with the Italians to get some has proven nigh impossible.

Does anyone know how I might find something equivalent in NZ?

I have quite a few Balsamics, white and black, but this is my absolute favourite.