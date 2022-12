Hi all. I am signing off for the year as I am off to spend a week with family and will unlikely be online, so I wanted to take this opportunity to say Merry everything to all on Geekzone.

It's been fantastic having you all here and it's a brilliant community - helpful, argumentative, funny, sad (and a bit silly at times, too).

@freitasm - thanks for providing a fantastic platform for us all to enjoy in our own ways.