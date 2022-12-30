Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Off topic Return Amazon.com.au UK used phone? (Pixel)
TechnoGuy001

752 posts

Ultimate Geek


#302871 30-Dec-2022 11:47
I'm debating whether to buy the Pixel 6 or 7, would like to try both and make a decision.

 

I've found both phones on Amazon AU for a pretty sweet price, both shipped and sold by "Amazon UK".

 

Anyone know if Amazon would be cool with me ordering both, opening both and returning one opened for a refund?

 

 

 

For the curious, these are the models I'd like to try.

 

https://www.amazon.com.au/Google-Pixel-Unlocked-Android-Smartphone/dp/B0BDK63RF3 (Pixel 7 ~$985 NZD landed)

 

https://www.amazon.com.au/Google-Factory-Unlocked-Smartphone-Seafoam/dp/B09G76DGFY (Pixel 6 ~$715 NZD landed)

 

 

 

I don't live in a city that has any local stores with a Pixel on display.

kiwiharry
902 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3015281 30-Dec-2022 12:00
Quick glance (and translation) of the reviews for the Pixel6, one person mentioned this

Return with partial refund
Reviewed in Italy on 11 March 2022
The phone came with a problem with the mobile network! Of course, I made the return and I only got a partial refund because “the phone is used”! If you buy on Amazon because if you don't want to return the smartphone, forget it!

So this combined with return shipping fees could leave you quite a bit out of pocket.




TechnoGuy001

752 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3015282 30-Dec-2022 12:05
Hmm, yeah. I never know how much to believe Amazon reviewers, they do some crazy things, who knows what state they returned it in.

 

I've returned a few things to Amazon AU in the past, and they're generally been more then fair. But I've never ordered anything from the Amazon UK seller via AU, and I know opened phone returns can be a bit dicey at allot of stores.

SirHumphreyAppleby
2071 posts

Uber Geek


  #3015283 30-Dec-2022 12:08
TechnoGuy001:

 

who knows what state they returned it in.

 

 

Open = used. I don't want someone else's returned goods, regardless of condition.



TechnoGuy001

752 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3015284 30-Dec-2022 12:12
Haha, yeah, of course, but buying direct from say Apple or Samsung, they do let you open and use the phone for a week or 2 and still return it for a full refund, what they do with the returned phones, who knows, maybe clean them and resell as reverbs? idk, not my problem.

 

Amazon accepts lots of returns, but mobiles are kinda pricey, so can see the policy may be a bit more strict.

TechnoGuy001

752 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3015287 30-Dec-2022 12:21
Hmm, sounds like it would be ok. I asked them if I could return the Pixel for a full refund and they (Amazon CS) said this.

 

Though, they don't say it would be a full refund, so guess still somewhat of a gamble.

 

 

 

