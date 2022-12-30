TechnoGuy001:

I'm debating whether to buy the Pixel 6 or 7, would like to try both and make a decision.

I've found both phones on Amazon AU for a pretty sweet price, both shipped and sold by "Amazon UK".

Anyone know if Amazon would be cool with me ordering both, opening both and returning one opened for a refund?

For the curious, these are the models I'd like to try.

https://www.amazon.com.au/Google-Pixel-Unlocked-Android-Smartphone/dp/B0BDK63RF3 (Pixel 7 ~$985 NZD landed)

https://www.amazon.com.au/Google-Factory-Unlocked-Smartphone-Seafoam/dp/B09G76DGFY (Pixel 6 ~$715 NZD landed)

I don't live in a city that has any local stores with a Pixel on display.