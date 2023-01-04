Just jumped in my car to travel home from work. Not getting any of the major FM radio stations here in Auckland. Get a couple of ethnic radio stations but nothing else.
Anybody else experiencing this?
a buddy of mine in Auckland has had the same issue, could be Sky Tower Offline?
From RNZ outage page (https://www.rnz.co.nz/outage_schedule):
"A major power outage at our Sky Tower transmitter site has taken RNZ National and RNZ Concert FM off air. Other broadcasters are also affected. The issue is currently being worked on."