Auckland Radio Stations - 04 Jan
Just jumped in my car to travel home from work. Not getting any of the major FM radio stations here in Auckland. Get a couple of ethnic radio stations but nothing else.

Anybody else experiencing this?




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

a buddy of mine in Auckland has had the same issue, could be Sky Tower Offline?





Yep lost 99.0 Hauraki and no 1ZB 89.4

91.0 & 91.8 are also off air



From RNZ outage page (https://www.rnz.co.nz/outage_schedule):

 

"A major power outage at our Sky Tower transmitter site has taken RNZ National and RNZ Concert FM off air. Other broadcasters are also affected. The issue is currently being worked on."

 

 

404 on that link

