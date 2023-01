Depends on your budget - the Ecoflow Deltas (with extra batteries if needed) look pretty good:

https://ecoflowtech.co.nz/collections/delta-series

Not sure how long they'd run a fridge for though. We have done this excercise at our off-grid bach. We have a 400L standard 240V fridge/freezer that probably averages out at about 50-60W running (a lot more when first turned on and defrosting, but about 30W when just sitting there cold). We have 600+ W of Solar panels going into 2 x 100Ah 24V Lithium Ion batteries via an MPPT controller. We've found this happily runs the fridge so long as we get about an hour of two of decent sun on the panels per day (I think we could run in the dark for about 3 days). I've never seen the batteries go below about 85%, but I'm only there in Summer, and we only upgraded from Lead Acid to Lithium about 18 months ago.

Or, get an EV with V2L ;) no worries running a fridge off that (then recharge the EV when you next run into town to get beer)