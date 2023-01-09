Hi all and happy new year!
Since I WFH, I bought myself a portable A/C https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/kogan-smarterhome-2-6kw-portable-air-conditioner-9000-btu/35641435, but am having trouble setting it up correctly. The window kit that came with it is for sliding windows only, which are not common in NZ. I have one of those window that you push to open.
I've been trying to find a window kit for those but was unable to find one. Do you guys have a similar setup and a workaround?
Cheers!
Lucas