Portable A/C window kit suggestions
sud0

#302992 9-Jan-2023 11:57
Hi all and happy new year!

 

 

 

Since I WFH, I bought myself a portable A/C https://www.mightyape.co.nz/product/kogan-smarterhome-2-6kw-portable-air-conditioner-9000-btu/35641435, but am having trouble setting it up correctly. The window kit that came with it is for sliding windows only, which are not common in NZ. I have one of those window that you push to open.

 

 

 

I've been trying to find a window kit for those but was unable to find one. Do you guys have a similar setup and a workaround?

 

 

 

Cheers!
Lucas




Lucas

 

lpossamai.me

timmmay
  #3018930 9-Jan-2023 12:01
Can you just toss the end of the hose out the window and close it so it doesn't fall back in?

sud0

  #3018936 9-Jan-2023 12:10
timmmay:

 

Can you just toss the end of the hose out the window and close it so it doesn't fall back in?

 

 

 

 

Yes, but then I have an open window... like, it's not sealed :( Window opens like this





Lucas

 

lpossamai.me

itxtme
  #3018939 9-Jan-2023 12:14
We take one when travelling and often come up against that style of window. We used black plastic rubbish bags to seal around the triangles up the sides, and just position the window kit downwards at the bottom.  The only idea I have since yours is more fixed is to get corflute (Bunnings sell it for example) and curt triangles that can more easily pop into place.  



CokemonZ
  #3018942 9-Jan-2023 12:23
Need this type of thing: 

 

Cool Seal - Portable Aircon window kit - Buy Online - Heathcote Appliances (heathcotes.co.nz)

 

or:

 

Goldair Universal Window Kit for Portable Air Conditioners - Portable & Wall Fans | Mitre 10™

 

When I had one of these portable aircon - units I jury rigged it and it kinda worked.

 

Assume these are just better quality.

sud0

  #3018950 9-Jan-2023 12:28
Awesome! Good suggestions @CokemonZ and @itxtme! Thanks a lot! :)




Lucas

 

lpossamai.me

