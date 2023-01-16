Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicA Good Cheese Slicer?
MurrayM

2264 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#303088 16-Jan-2023 10:24
Send private message quote this post

In the past I've used cheese slicers that look like this:

 

 

I've owned a couple that have lasted for 3 or 4 years and that ended up with the plastic bit snapping.

 

After the last one snapped I bought a new one from Pak n Save, a Pams branded one:

 

 

This lasted a couple of weeks and then the screw became loose which made the wire loosen. It didn't matter how tight I made the screw, after just one use it would loosen again. I took it back and they replaced it but the replacement only lasted about a month and then had the exact same problem. The replacement for the replacement has lasted about a month and then the exact same problem.

 

I've seen these cheese slicers under several different names but they all look exactly the same so I'm pretty sure that they're all manufactured by the same company and then have different branding slapped on them. The Pak n Save Pams branded ones cost $3.15. Countdown sell a "Food Guru" branded one for $5.00:

 

 

And they also sell a "Sun" branded one for $7.00:

 

 

Spotlight sell the same "Sun" branded one for $10.00, and call it "Seymours Sun Cheese Slicer" and say it's made in NZ.

 

As you can see they all look identical, even down to the shape of the hole in the handle, so I'm guessing that the quality of them should also be the same. I also found the same "Sun" slicer here for $5.95 and it says it's made in NZ. So quite a price range, $3.15 - $10.00, for what appears to be the exact same thing.

 

I'm now wondering if I should persevere with this cheese slicer or try something different. In the past I bought one that is of this style:

 

 

But the problem I have with this style is that the hole in the slicer isn't large enough to accommodate the width of the typical block of cheese that you get in the supermarket. I've looked at several different brands of this style and they all have the same problem (I'm guessing they're designed for small blocks of cheese rather than the 1kg ones).

 

Can anyone suggest a reliable cheese slicer? I prefer using a slicer over a simple knife as it makes the slices more uniform and because you can't do thin slices with a knife the cheese lasts longer.

Create new topic
DjShadow
3890 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3021897 16-Jan-2023 10:25
Send private message quote this post

I found this in the Boxing Day sales as we have the same problem of the plastic ones snapping eventually: https://www.stevens.co.nz/capital-kitchen-single-wire-cheese-slicer-6500514

 

 

MurrayM

2264 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3021944 16-Jan-2023 10:33
Send private message quote this post

DjShadow:

 

I found this in the Boxing Day sales as we have the same problem of the plastic ones snapping eventually: https://www.stevens.co.nz/capital-kitchen-single-wire-cheese-slicer-6500514

 

 

My problem with the latest batch of plastic ones isn't that they snap but that the screw doesn't hold the wire securely and the wire becomes loose.

 

But that one from Stevens looks like it uses a different method to keep the wire tight. Thanks!

eracode
6661 posts

Uber Geek


  #3021945 16-Jan-2023 10:46
Send private message quote this post

I have no trouble slicing 2mm even-thickness slices from those big 750g blocks with a good knife. 




Lias
5018 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3021946 16-Jan-2023 10:47
Send private message quote this post

The Sun branded ones seem to be the only ones that last more than a few weeks in our house, every other one I've tried either snaps or the wire looses tension.




hsvhel
873 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3021951 16-Jan-2023 11:10
Send private message quote this post

eracode:

 

I have no trouble slicing 2mm even-thickness slices from those big 750g blocks with a good knife. 

 

 

This, gave up on the other devices after they failed.  Decent, large knife seems to do the trick perfectly

 

 

robjg63
3602 posts

Uber Geek


  #3021981 16-Jan-2023 11:35
Send private message quote this post

DjShadow:

 

I found this in the Boxing Day sales as we have the same problem of the plastic ones snapping eventually: https://www.stevens.co.nz/capital-kitchen-single-wire-cheese-slicer-6500514

 

 

 

 

That looks quite a lot like the WMF branded one we bought in Frankfurt many years ago (10 - 14years)- fortunately we also bought some spare wires for it which we still have most of them. The stainless wires seem to last a very long time and I am not sure we we could get replacements from. I don't recall we paid all that much for it and its GREAT!

 

Those flat blade things tend to stick to the cheese in my experience - the wires just work like magic.

 

The WMF one (which the stevens one looks similar to), has a knurled screw which you can just tighten to keep the tension on the wire.

 

 

 

Yikes - Smith and Caughey have the WMF branded one at $89 !! (same price at Millys and Balantynes).

 

EDIT: Any wonder people buy stuff online Amazon.com.au and its $37.68 + delivery

 

 




nicmair
199 posts

Master Geek


  #3021999 16-Jan-2023 12:23
Send private message quote this post

plus + for "I found this in the Boxing Day sales as we have the same problem of the plastic ones snapping eventually: https://www.stevens.co.nz/capital-kitchen-single-wire-cheese-slicer-6500514"

 

 

 

But, I found the supplied wire to easily break as its quite thin.  So I got the wire from one of the plastic ones and installed it and for the last year its work perfectly!  

