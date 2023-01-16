I suspect I'm not the only one who suffers from "hot head" when sleeping, especially during summer. About 10 years ago I found an amazing pillow at Harvey Norman that had a cooling gel on one side, which was perfect for providing gentle cooling when falling asleep. But then about a year ago I discovered the gel pad had burst. At the time I went on a quest to find a replacement, only to find that HN don't stock anything like that anymore. I tried elsewhere, but failed to find anything like the one I had, and then eventually gave up. But now that the weather is getting hot again, I feel like I need to renew my search.

I've done some googling already, but nothing is really matching what I'm looking for. So once again I turn to Geekzone in the hope that someone out there might know what I'm talking about, or better yet can suggest something that will do what I'm looking for.