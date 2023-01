Our son is off to Mount Albert Grammar.

We went looking for acceptable Sandals since he MUST wear them for the summer months (WHY?!). Everything we found either seemed like it wouldn't meet the standards they expect, or were essentially planks of wood, thinly covered in leather with no padding etc.

Anyone here got experience? Is it just a suck it up situation, or is there some sort of Sandal he can wear that doesn't seem like a torture device to haze kids with in 2023? :)