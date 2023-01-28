Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Spotlight Wellington Fining Customers For Overstaying.
Eva888

#303254 28-Jan-2023 10:52
Couple days ago went to Spotlight Wellington and parked in their car park outside the shop, browsed various items. Curtaining etc as have done multiple times before. This morning received a ticket from Smart Compliance Management Auckland with photos and showing I was in the park for over 90 minutes and fined $65 for exceeding maximum time.

While there I bought a few items at 2 different times and have the dockets to prove it.

Called Spotlight and asked them since when was this policy of fining customers implemented and she said a couple of months ago. I said that as a VIP member they have our emails and why did they not inform everyone of this. Silent shrug.

I honestly don’t remember seeing any signage or warnings although there may be. Am I required to pay this fine? Any advice before I write to Spotlight or the ticketing company. Thanks.




Daynger
  #3028188 28-Jan-2023 11:06
Only councils and police can issue "fines".

 

What they have given you is an invoice.

 

Google wilsons parking fines and you will find out alot of people have not paid. There is a very good thread on this on game planet forums.

