Couple days ago went to Spotlight Wellington and parked in their car park outside the shop, browsed various items. Curtaining etc as have done multiple times before. This morning received a ticket from Smart Compliance Management Auckland with photos and showing I was in the park for over 90 minutes and fined $65 for exceeding maximum time.



While there I bought a few items at 2 different times and have the dockets to prove it.



Called Spotlight and asked them since when was this policy of fining customers implemented and she said a couple of months ago. I said that as a VIP member they have our emails and why did they not inform everyone of this. Silent shrug.



I honestly don’t remember seeing any signage or warnings although there may be. Am I required to pay this fine? Any advice before I write to Spotlight or the ticketing company. Thanks.







