Hi All,

Someone has launched a website for checking personal interests in property in NZ. I think it's part of a rental activist movement. I'm unsure what the source of the data is. I am almost certain that this level of aggregation and enquiry will be a breach of the source's stated policies, assuming it has been obtained legitimately.

Address is whatdoesmylandlordown.org

It's definitely worth seeing if your full name has been linked to your personal address as the integrity of the algorithms underlying it are pretty average (read: not fit for purpose).

While it suppresses the names of people who own a single property, it's not as smart as the owners think it is. I have the same name as a family member, so it assumes I own all the properties linked to their name (and any Trusts they are trustees of, no less) and therefore displays my full name.

It also appears to show units/apartments as being under multiple ownership, and timeshares are treated as 'rentals' so if you own a timeshare and a single family home, it will be linked to your name and your FULL name will be visible if someone searches your address.

The WHOIS for the domain is redacted 'for privacy reasons' (the irony) and Twitter seems to suggest the site is hosted in Germany, so unsure about the reach of Privacy Commission.

Just a heads up.