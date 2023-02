My job in the kitchen is to prepare the onions.

It is not negotiable; I have to do it.

I always take off the first layer, but I do moan that the first layer can, at times, be a significant part of the onion.

My other half said why bother, Jamie Oliver doesn't (but I never watch him).

Had a search and a lot of people take off the first layer.

What do you (or your partner etc.) do?