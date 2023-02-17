I ordered some WD Red hard drives off amazon AU that ship from the US.

They are now with Aramex who are wanting me to complete a form for the importing of them.

Has anyone done this and know if they expect more money like it seems some people encounter?

I stupidly bought 3 drives in one order assuming that it was like everything else and would just come straight thru. If its going to be hassle I will just tell them to send it back and cancel it and make smaller orders of things if they ship from the US.

My AU sourced orders have all just come straight thru fine despite the value.