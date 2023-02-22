I'm looking to get some work done to my CV to pull more focus towards some specific skillsets, modernise the format, and improve the overall quality.
I was looking around for a service in NZ and came across ExecutiveOne - they seem to specialise with CV rewrites, LinkedIn blurbs, personal branding, plus a bunch of other related services.
I have a few questions
- Has anyone had experience with using these types of services?
- Are they worth it?
- What pricing should I be expecting? the quote I have at the moment is is the 500-700 range.
I'm classing this as an investment in my career, but equally don't want to throw money away where its not needed! So figured worth asking here.