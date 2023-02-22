To be honest for me who has reviewed a tonne of CV's and hired people I am happy to see a CV generated by LinkedIn (and this is what I personally use).

I treat LinkedIn as my live CV and keep this updated - when I want to flick it off I customize it slightly for the job I am applying for and export straight off LinkedIn. Never had to once pay for a CV!

If I get a CV the main things I am looking for is specific experience for the role I am hiring for. As I've previously hired for IT roles I am not really specifically looking for stellar spelling (I hardly can spell properly myself) or fancy graphics but instead I am just looking for a 1-2 page CV just showing a quick blurb about you and what you can bring to the table in relevant skills. People who make an effort to customize their CV per role get a tick in my books as I also have to review a tonne of CV's that are clearly generic and sent to a whole lot of companies (in-fact - one of them I contacted as they sounded interesting and didn't even know what role they applied for as it turns out they applied for multiple at the same company!).