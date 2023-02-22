Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Reputable CV writing services - are they worth the price?
#303615 22-Feb-2023 23:09
I'm looking to get some work done to my CV to pull more focus towards some specific skillsets, modernise the format, and improve the overall quality. 

 

I was looking around for a service in NZ and came across ExecutiveOne - they seem to specialise with CV rewrites, LinkedIn blurbs, personal branding, plus a bunch of other related services.

 

 

 

I have a few questions

 

  • Has anyone had experience with using these types of services?
  • Are they worth it? 
  • What pricing should I be expecting? the quote I have at the moment is is the 500-700 range. 

 

 

I'm classing this as an investment in my career, but equally don't want to throw money away where its not needed! So figured worth asking here. 

  #3040724 22-Feb-2023 23:47
To be honest for me who has reviewed a tonne of CV's and hired people I am happy to see a CV generated by LinkedIn (and this is what I personally use).

 

I treat LinkedIn as my live CV and keep this updated - when I want to flick it off I customize it slightly for the job I am applying for and export straight off LinkedIn. Never had to once pay for a CV!

 

If I get a CV the main things I am looking for is specific experience for the role I am hiring for. As I've previously hired for IT roles I am not really specifically looking for stellar spelling (I hardly can spell properly myself) or fancy graphics but instead I am just looking for a 1-2 page CV just showing a quick blurb about you and what you can bring to the table in relevant skills. People who make an effort to customize their CV per role get a tick in my books as I also have to review a tonne of CV's that are clearly generic and sent to a whole lot of companies (in-fact - one of them I contacted as they sounded interesting and didn't even know what role they applied for as it turns out they applied for multiple at the same company!).




