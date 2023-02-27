Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Wahlburgers opening in NZ
quickymart

#303681 27-Feb-2023 21:46
https://www.stuff.co.nz/life-style/food-drink/300814920/wahlburgers-finally-announces-nz-opening-date

 

Has anyone tried this overseas. I haven't heard much about them, although I do know about In-N-Out and apparently they are the bomb (according to Gordon Ramsay...would love to see them here) - but can Marky Mark make a good burger?

 

I'd like to try Wahlburgers when it opens but can't find a menu that shows what pricing will be. Is it going to be mega expensive or fairly reasonably priced? For those that have had it, is the menu any good? Is there an NZ equivalent (eg, Burger Fuel, Burger Wisconsin, etc?) The menu certainly has a few different things I wouldn't mind trying.

compound
  #3042937 27-Feb-2023 22:17
We tried it in Hawaii. Dont remember it being bad or incredibly good, never eat anywhere else again either. Just nice to try once. Pity the service wont be like it is in the US.

Linux
  #3042938 27-Feb-2023 22:18
I will go give them a try for sure. One of my favorite burger places is Tiger Burger

quickymart

  #3042940 27-Feb-2023 22:25
compound:

 

We tried it in Hawaii. Dont remember it being bad or incredibly good, never eat anywhere else again either. Just nice to try once. Pity the service wont be like it is in the US.

 

 

So, it was okay, but not exactly the second coming of Christ or anything? It doesn't sound like it stood out like some of the other chains. I hear differing things about Fergburger too, while I think of it, but have never tried that one either.



compound
  #3042942 27-Feb-2023 22:33
To tell the truth it was really busy so we got taken to the bar side to wait and I had a beer or two while waiting for the order. The bartender was really good and kept us watered well so the memory of the food was a bit fuzzy if you know what I mean.

