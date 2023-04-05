I spent a fair bit of time looking into standing desks over the last week as my wife needed one to wfh. I settled on the Essentials model of the Standesk 1800 x 800 in Black birch ply. The bamboo top has few reviews of it fading over time. Birch ply is an excellent top and is now used widely in designer kitchens. You can use coupon code without quotes ‘elevatechiro’ for further 10% off the special prices that I found online in a NZ Chiropractors blog post hehe. The top of the range has a very fast motor which may not last long enough and the built in wireless charger gets mixed reviews so the middle of the order Essentials was the ideal model.

I also bought the casters to drag the desk outside on deck and work under the covered patio if wife feels like it as we have laminate floor so easy to drag and top mounted 2x power point/USB for ease of plugging items for quick testing and charging USB devices with ease. The weight limit of standdesk at 120KG for Essentials is plenty. A heavy gaming PC, couple of monitors and a printer will not add up more than 60KG.





The motor in Essential is also faster than any other standing desk supplier in NZ and has support for app via built in Bluetooth to set custom reminders when to sit and stand. If I like the standdesk when it arrives hopefully next week then I will order one for myself as well for home office as I currently have a fixed 2m wide and 900mm deep desk which is great but I would like to stand every now and then when working.