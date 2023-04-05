Anyone have any standing desks they swear by or to avoid?
I'm basically on the fence with 3 options, for a 1800mm size.
- Loctek $700 (from PBTech) - Seems the cheapest made out of all the options, but also the cheapest (not by much).
- Deskbird $949 - Good specs on the weight capacity and speed. Although it's MDF laminate, so not sure if it's going to sag over a short period of time for this length of desk. Seen a review mention it wobbles at standing height, but that's only one review.
- Standdesk $1000 - Fastest motors, although weight capacity not as good as desk bird. Bamboo or Birch Ply (with HPL topping) options. Possibly the most durable and stiffest? Also comes with a cable holder. But everything else seems cheap and an after thought.
Hoping someone can help here. Not sure what to get haha.