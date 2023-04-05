Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Standing desk recommendation?
#304117 5-Apr-2023 17:27
Anyone have any standing desks they swear by or to avoid?

 

I'm basically on the fence with 3 options, for a 1800mm size.

 

  • Loctek $700 (from PBTech) - Seems the cheapest made out of all the options, but also the cheapest (not by much).
  • Deskbird $949 - Good specs on the weight capacity and speed. Although it's MDF laminate, so not sure if it's going to sag over a short period of time for this length of desk. Seen a review mention it wobbles at standing height, but that's only one review.
  • Standdesk $1000 - Fastest motors, although weight capacity not as good as desk bird. Bamboo or Birch Ply (with HPL topping) options. Possibly the most durable and stiffest? Also comes with a cable holder. But everything else seems cheap and an after thought.

Hoping someone can help here. Not sure what to get haha.

  #3059459 5-Apr-2023 18:10
Consider how much you might need a motor. Mines a manual. Apart from when I was getting used to it. That was about the only time I’d raise/lower it. Or if I do. It might be be for a day.

Something to consider. Especially if you want to save some cash




  #3059462 5-Apr-2023 18:28
Free Lumi Wood Table Top (1.2m-1.8m) with Purchase of eligible Lumi Electric Sit-Stand Desk (from $399) @ Computer Lounge

 

Computer Lounge - Computer Lounge

 

Might need to send Computer Lounge an email about it though. Didn't work when I added both items to my cart. Says deal is valid until April 30, 2023. 

 

 

 

Some feedback here:

 

Free Lumi Wood Table Top (1.2m-1.8m) with Purchase of eligible Lumi Electric Sit-Stand Desk (from $399) @ Computer Lounge - ChoiceCheapies

 

 

  #3059465 5-Apr-2023 18:40
I spent a fair bit of time looking into standing desks over the last week as my wife needed one to wfh. I settled on the Essentials model of the Standesk 1800 x 800 in Black birch ply. The bamboo top has few reviews of it fading over time. Birch ply is an excellent top and is now used widely in designer kitchens. You can use coupon code without quotes ‘elevatechiro’ for further 10% off the special prices that I found online in a NZ Chiropractors blog post hehe. The top of the range has a very fast motor which may not last long enough and the built in wireless charger gets mixed reviews so the middle of the order Essentials was the ideal model.

 

I also bought the casters to drag the desk outside on deck and work under the covered patio if wife feels like it as we have laminate floor so easy to drag and top mounted 2x power point/USB for ease of plugging items for quick testing and charging USB devices with ease. The weight limit of standdesk at 120KG for Essentials is plenty. A heavy gaming PC, couple of monitors and a printer will not add up more than 60KG. 

 

The motor in Essential is also faster than any other standing desk supplier in NZ and has support for app via built in Bluetooth to set custom reminders when to sit and stand. If I like the standdesk when it arrives hopefully next week then I will order one for myself as well for home office as I currently have a fixed 2m wide and 900mm deep desk which is great but I would like to stand every now and then when working.




  #3059467 5-Apr-2023 18:54
billgates:

 

Hmmm maybe this is the one then! My only concern with the birch top is that the laminate top doesn't wrap around the desk, so concerned it'll start peeling up over time from edge scuffs.

 

But with that coupon, it's tempting to just get it anyway.

 

I was told by their staff that electric components are warranted for 10 years, but the desk top is only warranted for 2 years. But he may have just been referring to the bamboo desk in that case. HPL is supposedly super durable anyway.

  #3059468 5-Apr-2023 18:57
Wakrak:

 

Free Lumi Wood Table Top (1.2m-1.8m) with Purchase of eligible Lumi Electric Sit-Stand Desk (from $399) @ Computer Lounge

 

Computer Lounge - Computer Lounge

 

Might need to send Computer Lounge an email about it though. Didn't work when I added both items to my cart. Says deal is valid until April 30, 2023. 

 

 

 

Some feedback here:

 

Free Lumi Wood Table Top (1.2m-1.8m) with Purchase of eligible Lumi Electric Sit-Stand Desk (from $399) @ Computer Lounge - ChoiceCheapies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Very cheap! Which is tempting. But cheap for a reason, 750mm instead of 800m depth (extremely minor issue), particle board (cheaper, inferior to MDF?) and only a single motor (not sure if that matters much, but I've heard dual motor is much better).

