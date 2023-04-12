Our cat tends to go through her collars, and the associated engraved tags attached to them. Unfortunately its around $30-$40+ for replacements depending where you go.

I tried some cheapies from the internet but they were crap, and the quick release that is meant to snap the collar off if the cat gets caught up on something didn't always release.

Does anyone know a good source of cat collars that aren't too expensive, and hopefully also a source for engraved tags too? I don't mind slow shipping or anything. I just don't want junk again and definitely don't want to find my cat hanging from a tree if the quick release isn't actually a quick release.