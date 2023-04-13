I ordered a small item from an eBay seller 10 days ago. Looking at the tracking info I see that the item has now been delivered - unfortunately it has NOT been delivered to the shipping address on the package.

The road I live in has several doppelgangers across Auckland - in Remuera, Northcote, Waiheke, Glenfield. NZ Post seem to have ignored the post code on the package and chosen a random suburb.

I filled in the non-delivery form at their tracking site but I am not holding my breath waiting for the package - I fear that is $20 down the drain.