Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicNZ Post Delivery Failure
granada29

49 posts

Geek


#304199 13-Apr-2023 07:46
Send private message quote this post

I ordered a small item from an eBay seller 10 days ago. Looking at the tracking info I see that the item has now been delivered - unfortunately it has NOT been delivered to the shipping address on the package.

 

The road I live in has several doppelgangers across Auckland - in Remuera, Northcote, Waiheke, Glenfield. NZ Post seem to have ignored the post code on the package and chosen a random suburb.

 

I filled in the non-delivery form at their tracking site but I am not holding my breath waiting for the package - I fear that is $20 down the drain.

Create new topic
timmmay
19189 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3062091 13-Apr-2023 08:02
Send private message quote this post

Put in a claim with ebay.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
granada29

49 posts

Geek


  #3062098 13-Apr-2023 08:17
Send private message quote this post

I have put in the claim to eBay, but as far as I can see it is out of their control and also not the responsibility of the seller, although I am not sure how much say the seller has in specifying the delivery company.

 

NZ Post are definitely the ones who have made the error.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 