mb82

177 posts

Master Geek


#304378 29-Apr-2023 10:44
Send private message quote this post

 

Linux
9771 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3069170 29-Apr-2023 10:59
Send private message quote this post

Screen shot from facebook of a Trademe Ad??

 
 
 
 

mb82

177 posts

Master Geek


  #3069171 29-Apr-2023 11:03
Send private message quote this post

Linux: Screen shot from facebook of a Trademe Ad??

 

Yes, had to look several times to make sure I was seeing it properly

 

 

gzt

gzt
14462 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#3069173 29-Apr-2023 11:16
Send private message quote this post

Some trader annoyed with TradeMe and defeating the profanity filter using image?


or TradeMe allowing (ahem) dietary supplement products now?



mb82

177 posts

Master Geek


  #3069178 29-Apr-2023 11:29
Send private message quote this post

gzt: Some trader annoyed with TradeMe and defeating the profanity filter using image?


or TradeMe allowing (ahem) dietary supplement products now?

 

It is not made up screenshot was 25th of April. Also nz bank deposit, cash or dogecoin?

hsvhel
1000 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3069179 29-Apr-2023 11:30
Send private message quote this post

lol, a friend had one of those instead of her engagement banner.

 

Not everyone noticed, but it was a crack up when they did

 

 

mb82

177 posts

Master Geek


  #3069180 29-Apr-2023 11:35
Send private message quote this post

hsvhel:

 

lol, a friend had one of those instead of her engagement banner.

 

Not everyone noticed, but it was a crack up when they did

 

 

 

 

The words did not make sense to me. This might explain it...

 

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/home-living/cleaning-bins/cleaning-supplies/listing/4104704729

hsvhel
1000 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3069184 29-Apr-2023 11:40
Send private message quote this post

oh, right!

 

It's a crude way to say happy engagement, same sausage for the rest of your days



gzt

gzt
14462 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#3069186 29-Apr-2023 11:44
Send private message quote this post

Oh I see. TradeMe has no profanity or age restriction filter and there are a variety of products available for almost any profanity.

PeterReader
5958 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3069187 29-Apr-2023 11:48
Send private message quote this post

Here we go again.




hsvhel
1000 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#3069190 29-Apr-2023 11:49
Send private message quote this post

PeterReader: Here we go again.

 

Bit late to the "party" fella

gzt

gzt
14462 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#3069192 29-Apr-2023 11:53
Send private message quote this post

I've just spent five minutes looking at results on TradeMe search for the keyword. Hilarious fancy dress costumes and other items in the first page of results.

