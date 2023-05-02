Can you folks go to Amazon websites OK ? I can't get to US, UK, AU, anything far as I can tell.
“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith
rb99
All good here via Kordia. Not on Spark are you ? :)
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
Nope. MyRepublic (I know, I know).
Maybe a certain DNS I'm using...
