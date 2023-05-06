/rant
So I'm off on a 2 week cruise in a couple of months (only been waiting since start of COVID to take it), and taking kids with us for their first overseas trip etc. So have to get passports for them.
What a nightmare.....
Figured Id get them signed up for RealMe to speed things along - haha.... the hoops I have to jump through to get this done for them is mission impossible.
So thought lets do it the old fashioned way then, via "paper". Downloaded the forms as a PDF and thought I'd be able to fill them in via Adobe Reader.
Nope. Can't fill them out as an Adobe form. Have to print out and use a pen.
Are we still in the 90's for government forms ?
Found a work around by using works Adobe Acrobat Pro and filling out the boxes....... but why should it be so damn difficult these days to fill out a form.
/endrantmaybe