From what I understand, the topic is about identity verification.

Filling out a PDF form is relatively easy for anyone, but the hurdles are typically in place to manage and mitigate risks around fraud or perceived fraud.

The concern about the risk associated with anyone being able to fill out a PDF electronically has been prevalent for some time, which led to the development of RealMe (which has been around awhile).

The issue with RealMe is that there is a distinction between RealMe and verified RealMe (this one means you have been authenaticed with DIA).

Standards and tolerances for electronic and digital signatures can vary across different businesses and government departments.

The goverment departments that have Verified RealMe log on's usually have an easier time with electronic forms.

For example, the area I work in recently transitioned from using exclusively physical signatures to accepting those made with an electronic stylus but not typed in digital font or digi signed.

The challenge we face now is distinguishing between PDF forms that have been signed with an electronic stylus and those that have simply been typed using a digital font.

It can be quite difficult to differentiate between the two and it is totally possible to still be rejected and told to print and sign the form.

Mind you take this all with a mountain of salt, i do not work for the Department of Internal Affairs, so not sure what there BAU standards are.

Just my 2 cents.

P.S

Question to Are we still in the 90's for government forms ?

Answer yes, our oracle database is over 25 years old.... and it is either physical paper or really really shit internet form that you have to try and navigate, dozens of questions and pages.

Our other main database is so old it doesn't have GUI navigation and is all word command codes for page navigation and data entry.

Our IT upgrade has been kicked down the road so often, because the cost to upgrade our platform and databases is so much $$$... the commitment to budgeting for it is... challenging.

Edit

my own shitty spelling and grammar