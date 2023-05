Glenfield Mall Michael Hill Jewellers robbery: Shoppers terrified as offenders smash cabinets, take jewellery - NZ Herald

So smash and grabs are a common thing these days, but Michael Hill Jeweller are a prime target.. why ?

Because their store layout is a joke. Its open, and easy for someone to run in, smash, and go again. Fog cannons don't do squat in these stores due to them being so open.

MHJ really need to assess their open plan policy if they want to stop losing stock......