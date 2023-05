Does anyone have expreience getting google for nonprofits set up.

In the Google standard practice they have a lot of pages with a lot of words that don't really answer the questions.

I am trying to registery sports club that are registered as a society. Which I assume counts as a non-profit.

But all the applications keep coming back as unable to verify. and obviously no detail as to why and no possibility to talk to a human.

Do you have to be a charity to get accepted?