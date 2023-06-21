kingdragonfly

Re missing Titanic tour submarine, Worst case is it may have got fouled/snagged with some lines/chains/nets on the Titanic
The Titanic, and potentially the sub, are 3.8 KM below sea level.
I read a divers in an hard suit, atmospheric diving suit, dives is 0.7 KM.
I heard the sub's hatch is incompatible with standard military rescue sub hatches.
I'd guess it makes it hard to rescue if opening the door would instantly kill everyone inside.
Pogue: Missing Titanic tour submarine ‘constantly plagued by mechanical errors’