Press release:

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is today launching in New Zealand’s biggest city, Auckland, marking a significant milestone in the business’s expansion.

Since launching in 2013, DoorDash has become the largest on-demand local commerce platform in the United States and can be found in thousands of cities world-wide. Its mission is to bring together communities by connecting consumers with their favourite local and national businesses by bringing ‘More to Your Door’.

In May 2022, DoorDash officially launched in New Zealand, starting with Wellington, where it has grown a strong and loyal base of customers, dashers and restaurants. Following this success, DoorDash expanded to Christchurch late last year.

DoorDash’s General Manager of New Zealand, Australia and Canada, Rebecca Burrows, says the New Zealand DoorDash team is ecstatic to have now landed in Auckland, which has an incredible array of diverse eateries and foodie gems.

“We’ve already been overwhelmed by the reception we’ve had from local restaurants, so cannot wait to help them deliver even more of their incredible food to Aucklanders across the city,” she says.

“We’re excited to continue connecting fantastic local restaurants with their customers from afar in Auckland and grow our coverage across the country to bring more to people’s doors,” Ms Burrows says.

DoorDash will be available across the Auckland region from the North Shore, across to Central, West Auckland and East Auckland, and South to Drury.

To celebrate the occasion, DoorDash is giving all new customers in Auckland 50% off their first two orders and $0 delivery fee for their first 30 days.

Already signed up to the DoorDash platform are a variety of local favourites including Pizza Club, Chicking, Sumthin Dumplin, Daily Bread, Duck Island, Tiger Burger, and Wise Boys as well as much-loved national brands including McDonald’s, KFC, Tank Juice, and Hell Pizza. Also included are a selection of convenience stores, cafes and more.

Mitchell Baker, the director spokesperson for vegan burger company Wise Boys, says they are “stoked to be part of DoorDash's highly anticipated launch” into Auckland.

“By joining forces with DoorDash, we can get our delicious vegan burgers into the hands of even more people, furthering our mission to promote animal and planet friendly food options,” Baker says.