Did anyone watch this last night?

If this was meant to convince cat lovers of the need to include feral cats in the Pest Free 2050 plan, it will have failed miserably.

It was the most over-the-top, one-sided presentation I've ever seen. This pathetic display consisted of selectively interviewing people who already agreed with him, and then declaring that "everyone we spoke to agrees". Then at the end of the show, almost angrily, declaring that "Feral cats must die".

If you want to change people's opinions, you need to fairly present both sides of the debate and make your arguments. This was a far cry from that.