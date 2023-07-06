Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicPatty Gower's Issue With Feral Cats
Paul1977

4659 posts

Uber Geek


#306235 6-Jul-2023 10:59
Send private message quote this post

Did anyone watch this last night?

 

If this was meant to convince cat lovers of the need to include feral cats in the Pest Free 2050 plan, it will have failed miserably.

 

It was the most over-the-top, one-sided presentation I've ever seen. This pathetic display consisted of selectively interviewing people who already agreed with him, and then declaring that "everyone we spoke to agrees". Then at the end of the show, almost angrily, declaring that "Feral cats must die".

 

If you want to change people's opinions, you need to fairly present both sides of the debate and make your arguments. This was a far cry from that.

 

 

Create new topic
lxsw20
3141 posts

Uber Geek


  #3100509 6-Jul-2023 11:19
Send private message quote this post

"Feral cats must die" Do you disagree with that? Because I think you'd be in the minority if so.

 
 
 
 

Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies (affiliate link).
richrdh18
199 posts

Master Geek


  #3100511 6-Jul-2023 11:23
Send private message quote this post

What they didn't highlight that they weren't targeting your pet cat being kept in an urban environment.   They never reinforced that these were feral cats, cats that are far away from any urban environment, living in the wilderness.  This is what they want the funding for.  These are the cats that need to be dispatched (was the word she used last night).

 

In the same way as there are feral dogs on Stewart Island that need to killed.

 

Its not about killing any stray cat found wandering the streets of Auckland, Wellington or CHCH.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 