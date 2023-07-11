Reason I ask is I am looking to buy a car, privately, that has been re-registered - reason for registration given by seller is that the car's original registration was cancelled as he decided to put his personalised plate on the vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently re-registered when he moved his personalised plate to a new vehicle

ie, the history according to seller is: (1) Original registration (2) Personalised plate (3) new registration

However, when I search on the plates, I only get the (1) original registration, replaced by (3) new registration

Is there any way I can verify the seller's account? For example, is there a register for personalised plates which shows their movements?

I did ask the seller if he kept the original paperwork from the initial deregistration, but he did not.