I'm currently looking at/have an interview with OneNZ for a skilled position dealing in the infrastructure side and would like to gauge what the work environment and culture is like within the company.

While I'd be interested to move away from MSP life, I'd like to avoid toxic environments and having dealt with that in the past (not current role), that's kind of a priority haha.

If you're not comfortable having a public post but would still like to give feedback, feel free to PM me.