Help - is there a chronological rule for turning on a fuse box?
NglButiLoveTechnolog

71 posts

Master Geek


#306584 5-Aug-2023 15:48
Hey guys,

 

I hope you're all doing well. I recently moved into this new apartment, and I must admit, I'm not very knowledgeable when it comes to electrical systems. Unfortunately, the fuse box is completely switched off which requires me to turn on (according to power company) but I find myself feeling a bit anxious about what to do next.

 

I was wondering if there's a specific chronological rule for turning on a fuse box safely? I assume the first step is to turn on the main switch (red switch), then slowly begin to turn on each individual circuit breaker one by one, from left to right?

 

I apologize for my lack of knowledge in this area and any inconvenience this may cause. I just want to make sure I handle the situation safely and avoid any potential hazards. Any help would mean a lot to me, and your expertise will go a long way in easing my anxiety about dealing with electrical matters in the future. Thank you.

 

RunningMan
7636 posts

Uber Geek


  #3112089 5-Aug-2023 15:55
The way you suggested will be fine. 

 
 
 
 

tweake
789 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3112095 5-Aug-2023 16:38
before you plug any device in, just turn on all the breakers etc. just in case there is a problem the last people are hiding by turning everything off.  then just plug in your stuff as normal.

 

don't forget to turn the water heater on.

