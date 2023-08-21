Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicPlug in line voltage monitoring
SATTV

1451 posts

Uber Geek


#306792 21-Aug-2023 18:46
Send private message quote this post

Hi all,

 

I am looking for a plug in line voltage monitoring device.

 

Since moving into our new home we have had a few bulbs blow and lights flickering.

 

I want to log the line voltage for a bit before the electrician comes to have a look.

 

A UPS can do the basics of this but I dont want it squawking in the middle of the night if there is a line voltage drop, something with a bit more resolution would be good, i.e. records a reading every second or so.

 

 

 

Does anyone know of something that is relatively cost effective?

 

Thanks

 

John 

 

 




I know enough to be dangerous

Create new topic
concordnz
390 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
EMT (R)

  #3118750 21-Aug-2023 18:54
Send private message quote this post

Some plug in power meters have a 'min/max recording you can get these for $15-$25 - but a UPS is your best solution, because its software should offer "time based recording"/graphs which will show exactly how unstable your power is - or what times it is worst. (which is relivant)

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
timmmay
19407 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3118757 21-Aug-2023 19:25
Send private message quote this post

These esphome plugs do it. Integrate with Home Assistant and you can graph the line voltage.

 

Here's a really basic graph pulled from the entity history, generated automatically. You can make nicer graphs, keep more history, etc.

 

The plugs cost very little, but Home Assistant has a bit of a learning curve.

 

coffeebaron
6041 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3118827 21-Aug-2023 20:39
Send private message quote this post

See if you can track down an ONEAC onegraph. This is what I used back in my ATM days.




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05

Norton Driver Updater ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 