Hi all,

I am looking for a plug in line voltage monitoring device.

Since moving into our new home we have had a few bulbs blow and lights flickering.

I want to log the line voltage for a bit before the electrician comes to have a look.

A UPS can do the basics of this but I dont want it squawking in the middle of the night if there is a line voltage drop, something with a bit more resolution would be good, i.e. records a reading every second or so.

Does anyone know of something that is relatively cost effective?

Thanks

John