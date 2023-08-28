Just dug this up from the Geekzone archives:
The Film Archive/Nga Taonga Sound & Vision web site has been rejigged beyond recognition, but they've still kept the Sellebration section.
There are some TV adverts that showed in NZ that I've found outside of FA/NTSV:
- NZI Insurance - "Half a Pyramid" (lots of other gems in there too)
- Lux Soap - "I Am What I Am" (must have raised a few eyebrows at the time)
- Fruit Burst surfers (featuring Taika Waititi in an early role at the Wellington Railway Station) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErQ4kPCDPXM
And some others still to be found:
- UDC (1980s) - "You See UDC" (I remember the jingle was reminiscent of mid-1980s Chicago)
- Valvemaster (c1996-2001): "Introducing the Kingswood sedan (1971-1980 model). With air conditioning (window winds down). Central locking (driver reaches & pushes down all the locks). Optional airbag (driver's mother-in-law argues with him from passenger seat). Valvemaster. Because they don't make cars like they used to."
- A rugby advert with Frank Oliver and Tana Umaga where Oliver, after drumming up the players, points at the viewer and says, "I mean you, you big couch potato!"
- While it's not an advert, there was a road safety video I watched years back at driving school called "Gone With the Windscreen", presented by Billy T James and probably commissioned by the then-Ministry of Transport.
--------
On a side note, I recall there being a Plantronics advert in NZ PC World magazine sometime during the mid-1990s, featuring a sunbathing woman at a beach speaking into a headset. In hindsight, it was an early variation of the remote working theme.