The Film Archive/Nga Taonga Sound & Vision web site has been rejigged beyond recognition, but they've still kept the Sellebration section.

There are some TV adverts that showed in NZ that I've found outside of FA/NTSV:

NZI Insurance - "Half a Pyramid" (lots of other gems in there too)

Lux Soap - "I Am What I Am" (must have raised a few eyebrows at the time)

Fruit Burst surfers (featuring Taika Waititi in an early role at the Wellington Railway Station) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErQ4kPCDPXM

And some others still to be found:

UDC (1980s) - "You See UDC" (I remember the jingle was reminiscent of mid-1980s Chicago)

Valvemaster (c1996-2001): "Introducing the Kingswood sedan (1971-1980 model). With air conditioning (window winds down). Central locking (driver reaches & pushes down all the locks). Optional airbag (driver's mother-in-law argues with him from passenger seat). Valvemaster. Because they don't make cars like they used to."

A rugby advert with Frank Oliver and Tana Umaga where Oliver, after drumming up the players, points at the viewer and says, "I mean you, you big couch potato!"

While it's not an advert, there was a road safety video I watched years back at driving school called "Gone With the Windscreen", presented by Billy T James and probably commissioned by the then-Ministry of Transport.

On a side note, I recall there being a Plantronics advert in NZ PC World magazine sometime during the mid-1990s, featuring a sunbathing woman at a beach speaking into a headset. In hindsight, it was an early variation of the remote working theme.